Arcadis builds up UK design team

Ian Hurst has joined Arcadis to lead the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) design team, Anthony Dougal to lead building structures, Claire Stubbins to head up interior design and Paul Dunn to lead on design.

They report to Christine Dryden, who heads the design practice at Arcadis in the UK.

Arcadis launched its buildings design practice in 2019 and now has 100 people working across interior design, mechanical, electrical, public health, and structural engineering.

Ian Hurst joined from Mott MacDonald, where he was part of the MEP leadership team and involved in healthcare projects.

Anthony Douglas has joined Arcadis from Aecom, where he was head of its building structures team in Cambridge.

Claire Stubbins has joined from the retail sector where she spent most of her career in the property services division of the UK’s big retailers, overseeing store design, formats and planning.

Paul Dunn has worked for the Arcadis-owned architecture practice CRTKL for more than 20 years, where he was promoted to director in 2007, the year Arcadis took over.

Arcadis director Matthew Marson said: “The breadth and depth of experience that Ian, Anthony, Claire and Paul bring will be of huge value to the business, and will undoubtedly help Arcadis build on the work we have done to grow our presence in this space.”

As well as CRTKL, previous acquisitions by the Dutch firm include UK quantity surveyor EC Harris in 2011 and consulting engineer Hyder in 2014.

