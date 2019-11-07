  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu November 07 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Arcadis head moves to CPC

Arcadis head moves to CPC

16 hours Arcadis head of commercial development Mark Cleverly has moved jobs to join project management consultant CPC Project Services as a partner and head of commercial services and property development.

Mark Cleverly
Mark Cleverly

Mark Cleverly’s CV includes time with quantity surveyors EC Harris and Davis Langdon, leading on science, research, higher education and utilities projects. 

“CPC has a great reputation within the industry and I was impressed by the passion and commitment shown by its leadership team to deliver a superior service,” he said. “CPC has a bright and exciting future ahead and I am looking forward to being part of that drive to bring its expertise to a broader range of projects and clients over the coming years.”

CPC managing partner Steve Mole said: “Mark’s wealth of expertise will enable us to diversify our offering and provide our existing and future clients with a more holistic consultancy service.  Mark will be a key contributor to our Property & Construction division, as we continue to grow and evolve as one of the largest independent project management consultancies in the UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »