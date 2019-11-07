Arcadis head moves to CPC

Mark Cleverly

Mark Cleverly’s CV includes time with quantity surveyors EC Harris and Davis Langdon, leading on science, research, higher education and utilities projects.

“CPC has a great reputation within the industry and I was impressed by the passion and commitment shown by its leadership team to deliver a superior service,” he said. “CPC has a bright and exciting future ahead and I am looking forward to being part of that drive to bring its expertise to a broader range of projects and clients over the coming years.”

CPC managing partner Steve Mole said: “Mark’s wealth of expertise will enable us to diversify our offering and provide our existing and future clients with a more holistic consultancy service. Mark will be a key contributor to our Property & Construction division, as we continue to grow and evolve as one of the largest independent project management consultancies in the UK.”

