Arcadis launches tech business

Arcadis Gen has 200 employees led by chief executive Rachel White, who was previously CEO of Arcadis Digital Business.

The difference between the old Arcadis Digital Business and the new Arcadis Gen is that the latter operates as a separate legal entity.

Arcadis Gen will specialise in developing business software systems for planning investment and asset management.

Arcadis acquired Sheffield-based software and analytics firm SEAMS in January 2018 and enterprise asset management firm EAMS in March 2019

In October 2019, Transport for London chosen EAMS to roll out its Metro enterprise asset management and health and safety industry solution Metro Maximo across London Underground and London’s tram network. It was Arcadis’ biggest ever digital contract award. Arcadis Gen will now lead and manage this project.

“We’re doing something the industry hasn’t seen before” Rachel White said. “We’re launching a tech company; bringing together some of Arcadis’s brightest digital minds in an environment for thinking differently. At Arcadis Gen, our agile teams will be empowered to bring next generation insights to customers, to explore bold new business models, and to innovate digital solutions quickly and seamlessly.”

