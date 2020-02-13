Arcadis wins Dutch flood framework

The framework, which has been signed with water board Hunze & Aa, has a potential value of €36m (£30m) over the next four years.

Arcadis will be working with the water board to help ensure clean water and resiliency. It is responsible for the realisation of the various dyke and bank works, including the improvement of dykes that must protect the underlying lower areas against flooding.

“We are very pleased to help the Dutch water board with our expertise in climate change adaptability and resilience to ensure that the quays and banks of The Netherlands comply with the latest requirements and standards,” says Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO. “We have a long-standing relationship with the water board and look forward to helping them.”

