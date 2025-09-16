ArcelorMittal pulls out of green lime JV

Sigmaroc has around 70 lime kilns

Steel giant ArcelorMittal has withdrawn from a joint venture that it formed three years ago with lime quarrier SigmaRoc to produce green quicklime for steel production.

In September 2022, SigmaRoc and ArcelorMittal entered into a joint venture agreement to develop three new net-zero CO 2 lime kilns in Dunkirk, northern France, close to the ArcelorMittal steelworks, which was to be the primary customer.

However, ArcelorMittal has now admitted to concerns about the timetable of the project, and the time taken to obtain the necessary French building permits. It has therefore told SigmaRoc that it is stepping back from the project.

SigmaRoc said that the reverse would have only limited financial impact. To date it has provided minimal funding to progress the necessary planning approval, it said, and the joint venture was not expected to start operations before autumn 2027.

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