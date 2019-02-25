Architects to road test Kirkstall prototype houses

Construction won't start until prototypes have been evaluated

Construction on the two prototype houses started in February 2019 and completes late summer. Members of the design team will then stay in the fully furnished three- and five-bed homes, testing elements of the home including kitchens and bathrooms.

Following their feedback, improvements will be made to finesse the final product before construction begins on the first phase of 112 contemporary homes which have been designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

Commercial Estates Group (CEG) is leading the development of the 57-acre, £400m Kirkstall Forge scheme, which will ultimately comprise of 1,050 new homes, 300,000 sq ft of offices and 100,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and community space.

The architecture is designed to mirror the local stone of the neighbouring old forge building and Kirkstall Abbey, with high ceilings and tall windows.

Aisling Ramshaw, head of sales and marketing at Kirkstall Forge, said: “These prototypes are important as they will help to ensure every detail of the design has been considered and tested. How many times do you walk into a home and think why has the architect put that there? Often what looks great on plan can be very different in terms of the practical use of a space. By living in these homes our team will put all aspects of the design thinking to the test.”