Ardent places £10m Loadall order

Some of Ardent's new Loadalls

Ardent, created in 2015 from the merger of Fork Rent and One Call Hire, already has the largest telehandler fleet in the UK, it says. This order, placed with dealer Watling JCB, represents both fleet expansion and renewal.

The telehandlers included in this order range in size from 14 metres reach to 20 metres. Delivery has now started and the new machines will be deployed nationwide.

Ardent Hire chief financial officer Julian O’Neill said: “These telehandlers represent the latest in innovation and reliability, aligning with our mission to deliver superior solutions to our clients. With this strategic partnership we are poised to elevate our capabilities and reinforce our position as the largest telehandler rental supplier in the UK.”

