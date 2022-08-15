Ardmore appoints safety director

Luke Hands

Luke Hands joins Ardmore from Henry Construction Projects, where he spent two years as HSEQ director.

Before joining Ardmore, he spent nine years at J Murphy Sons, initially in environmental management and later headed up health, safety, environmental, quality & sustainability for Murphy’s building business.

He joins Ardmore as the company aims to increase turnover from £400m to £500m over the next two years.

Luke Hands said: “I’m delighted to take on this role at such an important period for the Ardmore Group. From the outset, it’s been clear that Ardmore is passionately committed to its workforce and supply chain. I’m looking forward to working with the team to keep improving and innovating the way we manage health and safety.”

Ardmore director James Byrne said: “While safety excellence has long been the highest core value at Ardmore Group we must continue to invest in innovative solutions and the right people to enable us to deliver; Luke brings a wealth of safety experience and a considerable track record in operational delivery and will play a pivotal role in the achievement of our goals.”

