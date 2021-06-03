Ardmore begins £155m Hammersmith town hall development

Ardmore will build a glass box within the old Town Hall

Construction has already begun on the £155m main contract, which will see Ardmore refurbish and extend the existing Grade II-listed Town Hall building to provide more than 15,000 sqm of office and public space, alongside 204 new homes and more than 10,000 sqm of commercial space.

The refurbishment of the existing Town Hall is the core of the Civic Campus scheme. As well as restoring heritage features, Ardmore is building an additional 4,500 sqm internal area within a three-storey ‘glass box’ extension.

Comprising 1,300 tonnes of structural steel, the glass box sits above the existing Town Hall, supported on a series of 15-metre-high stilts that punch down through the existing building and courtyard, bridging over a main sewer that runs beneath the building. The newly enclosed courtyard provides additional internal space for a new glazed scenic lift and link bridges, opening up the existing building and provide new connections.

Ardmore’s client is a joint venture partnership between Hammersmith & Fulham Council and A2Dominion, a residential property group. Architect for the scheme is Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners.

Ardmore managing director Cormac Byrne said: “We are excited to take on the delivery of West King Street. To secure the project after extensive pre-construction negotiations, amidst a backdrop of significant uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic, underlines the determination of all parties to secure cost and delivery certainty.

The internal courtyard

“Having delivered some of London’s most complex listed-building refurbishment and residential regeneration projects, we were able to develop practical, cost-effective solutions to help unlock this challenging project.”

A2Dominion director Nick Hutchings added: “Having worked with Ardmore on a number of occasions, we already have a strong relationship and the utmost respect for their work. This is a high-quality and inclusive scheme, with world-leading accessibility that has already won an award for its design. We now can’t wait for Ardmore to deliver the build and make these exciting plans a reality.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk