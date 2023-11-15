Ardmore lands £75m Hackney Yards scheme

Ardmore will design and construct four blocks of the Hackney Wick masterplan to create 190 residential units and more than 4,000 sqm of commercial space.

The new blocks are split across three sites around Hackney Wick station and include over-station elements. Rising up to eight stories, the brick-clad blocks will provide 190 mixed-tenure affordable units, 31 of which will be affordable rent and 159 units available for shared ownership.

Demolition and ground preparation has been carried out by John F Hunt.

Ardmore recently completed Phase 4a of Battersea Power Station, comprising 387 units, and has a contract for 371 units on the London Borough of Hackney’s Britannia regeneration project.

Notting Hill Genesis director of development John Hughes said: “The award of this build contract to Ardmore represents a significant milestone for our highly anticipated Hackney Yards development, a scheme being delivered in partnership with the London Legacy Development Corporation. We look forward to continuing our collaborative alliance with Ardmore as we begin works on this 100% affordable tenure scheme in the heart of Hackney Wick, one of London’s most exciting and dynamic locations. With the high-quality design, public realm landscaping and commercial space provision this development will further enhance Hackney Wick and create a place that both residents and non-residents alike can enjoy”.

Ardmore director James Byrne said: “Over the last few months, we’ve built a strong and reliable team for this project, and we are sure to bring the buildings in line with the highest safety standards, without any compromise in quality.”

