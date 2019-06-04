Ardmore lands Hornsey Town Hall development

Redevelopment of the original 1935 building will be to plans by Make Architects

Hong Kong-based Far East Consortium (FEC) is turning Hornsey Town Hall, built in 1935, into an arts and community centre, alongside a hotel and a development of 146 apartments.

Ardmore will restore the original town hall in London’s Crouch End and put up two new apartments and a mews building in the grounds. The new hotel will be within the original Town Hall building.

Architect for the £30m scheme is Make Architects.

Archaeological works at Hornsey Town Hall have now been completed and were carried out by CgMs Heritage. Ardmore will set up its site office from the beginning of July and hoarding will be erected along with clearance of the site. The Town Hall will be prepared for the restoration at the beginning of summer 2019 and is due to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Demolition of the buildings in the car park will start in the summer, paving the way for construction of the new apartment blocks, which is targeted to start in autumn 2019. The Uren building is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 and the Ayres building in the second quarter of 2021.

Previous Ardmore developments in London include Chelsea Waterfront, Canaletto Tower and Greenwich Peninsula.

FEC head of UK development John Connolly said: “Ardmore has unrivalled experience in the restoration of historic buildings as well as new build residential schemes. The team showcase the high level of care and attention to detail that is required for Hornsey Town Hall. James Byrne, director for Ardmore is a proud Crouch Ender and we feel that working with a community member who knows the area well and understands how much the Town Hall means to Crouch End is invaluable.”

Ardmore managing director Patrick Byrne added: “We recognise that the redevelopment of Hornsey Town Hall is a landmark scheme for Crouch End, and we are conscious of the sensitive nature of the site and the need to deliver the scheme with minimum disruption to residents and businesses. We are looking forward to bringing our hands-on experience of delivering some of London’s most complex refurbishments and the world’s best new hotels to ensure that we deliver a project which leaves a lasting legacy for the area.”