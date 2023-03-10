Ardmore signs £200m West Cromwell Road contract

Designed by Corstorphine & Wright, the tallest block will be 33 storeys

The residential led mixed-use scheme is a joint-venture development by Mark and Seven Capital.

Ardmore’s contract – signed after an extensive pre-construction period – includes 462 apartments across seven new blocks designed by Corstorphine & Wright.

The tallest block, on the corner of West Cromwell and Warwick Road, rises up to 33 storeys, making it one of the tallest buildings in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.

It is set to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new-build blocks are founded on top of an existing multi-storey car park that will remain operational during the strengthening and alteration works that the structure requires. A complex phasing strategy has been agreed with an adjoining supermarket.

In addition to the new homes, the West Cromwell Road scheme will deliver commercial and retail space along with public realm improvements.

Seven Capital Group managing director Damien Siviter said: “Getting to this stage on a site as complex as West Cromwell Road, has been the result of a long and collaborative relationship with Ardmore, our neighbours and other stakeholders. We are looking forward to seeing the site come forward and making these exciting plans a reality.”

Ardmore managing director Cormac Byrne added: “There is no doubt this is one of the more challenging projects currently under construction in London and we have worked closely with Seven Capital Mark and neighbouring stakeholders to bring our extensive experience of working in and around existing occupied buildings and next to operational rail assets.”

