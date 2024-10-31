Ardmore wins Kensington hotel refurb contract

Kensington Forum Hotel as it looked in 2016. [Picture: Richard Sutcliffe/CC by-SA 2.0]

Property owner GP Hotel Forum Propco Limited has instructed Ardmore to re-fit all 903 guest bedrooms in the 27-storey building, now called the Forum Hotel, Kensington.

The hotel, originally designed by architect Richard Seifert, had been slated for demolition and rebuild, controversially, to an even higher design by Simpson Haugh. This was said to be because the reinforced concrete construction made it difficult to upgrade to meet new building standards and regulations. However, new owners have decided to refurbish it instead, to a design by Falconer Chester Hall.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the Kensington Forum project will see significant structural enhancements, replacement of the existing two-storey rooftop plant area, and a new rooftop extension featuring a panoramic bar and restaurant enjoying sweeping views of London.

Ardmore will also oversee the replacement of existing windows, cleaning of the facade, and installation of new curtain walling on the ground floor. Additional infrastructure improvements include the installation of new lifts, as well as new mechanical and electrical plant equipment.

In addition to transforming the building’s exterior and infrastructure, Ardmore will put in the new hotel front-of-house areas and amenities. New features will include a spa, pool, gym and dining rooms.

The contract value has not been disclosed, but it is a lot less than the £1bn estimate that was put on the previous demolition and rebuild proposal.

Ardmore director James Byrne said: “We are thrilled to work alongside GP Hotel Forum Propco Limited on this landmark refurbishment in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Together, we are committed to transforming this iconic building into a world-class hotel.

We’ve assembled an experienced team to deliver this project to the highest standards of quality and safety. Ardmore has a proven track record in high-profile refurbishments across London, and we look forward to bringing these plans to life.”

