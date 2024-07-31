Are you in the LOOP?

The way that some building materials are delivered in the UK is changing this summer. In a move that will help the construction industry deal with pallet waste, save money, and work in a more sustainable way, green reusable pallets from The Pallet LOOP are now being used to transport products from British Gypsum.

LOOP pallets containing British Gypsum bagged plaster have been rolling out across the supply chain since early May. From July, British Gypsum plasterboard will also be delivered on the circular economy pallets.

For many years, the disposal of pallets has proved problematic. Every year, UK construction uses 20 million pallets to move materials – 90% of which end up being skipped or scrapped after just one trip through the supply chain.

The Pallet LOOP is on a mission to change this outdated practice – providing a range of pallets that are designed to be used again and again, and a nationwide pallet collection service that will pick up pallets from building sites in as little as 72 hours.

For every green pallet that The Pallet LOOP collects, the business will give principal contractors, housebuilders and merchants up to £4 back per pallet. This financial incentive is in addition to any savings gained from not putting pallets in skips. The Pallet LOOP will also pick up white pallets.

By this time next year, more than a million green pallets will be circulating in the sector. With that figure set to grow as more building material manufacturers get in the LOOP, now is the time to sign up for The Pallet LOOP’s nationwide pallet collection service so your business can take full advantage of the scheme.

Greener: Saving millions of trees and repurposing precious timber resources to support net zero

Leaner: An efficient collections service that will reduce site waste and cut costs

Safer: Pallets armed with RFID tracking for maximum traceability

Stronger: A standardised robust range of pallets proven to perform better in load and lift.

Helping to make UK construction more sustainable – one pallet at a time…

