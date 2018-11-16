Area gone to the dogs

Ralgreen has designed the modernisation works to the Millennium Stand

The Romford track dates back to 1929 and is one of 21 remaining active greyhound racing sites in the UK

Owner Ladbrokes Coral Group has appointed fit-out contractor Area, part of the Fourfront Group, to lead the modernisation works.

The old Main Stand is being demolished – demolition work began in the summer – and the remaining space is being cleared and used as a car park. The Millennium Stand is being retained, extended and refurbished. The kennels are also being refurbished.

Access is restricted both by nearby housing and a rail line and by the requirement to maintain greyhound trials and racing six days a week. Time on site is limited to be able to work around the racing and so as not to disturb the dogs themselves while they are in the kennel space before races.

Pierce Hill is project manager and quantity surveyor for the project, the architect is Ralgreen, structural engineer is Mason Navarro Pledge and Callaghan Green is the building services consultant.

Area project director Shahine Mardani said: “This is a unique job in all sorts of ways, not just in terms of accessibility, but because there are only 21 active greyhound tracks in the UK. When we finish in spring 2019 the new facilities will accommodate around 1,500 people on race days. In the meantime, we have a schedule of 22-weeks onsite and a target to keep the track open the whole time and avoid disturbing the dogs. It’s going to be a great project to work on.”