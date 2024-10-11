Armitt’s NIC retirement delayed

Sir John Armitt

Sir John Armitt was due to retire from the National Infrastructure Commission on 18th January 2025, when he will have served 10 years as a commissioner.

However, the Treasury wants him to stick around a bit longer to see through the development of the 10-year strategy and the creation of National Infrastructure & Service Transformation Authority (NISTA).

NISTA is the new body that the government is setting up to unite the advisory council that is the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) with the executive functions of the Infrastructure & Projects Authority (IPA).

Sir John Armitt’s period as chair of the NIC has therefore been extended until 18th July 2025, by which time he will be 79.

He has served as chair of the NIC since 2018, before which he was deputy chair and a commissioner since the NIC was established in 2015. He was reappointed as chair in January 2023 for a further two years.

In the 1990s, John Armitt was chair of the international and civil engineering divisions at John Laing, then chief executive of Union Railways, the government company responsible for building HS1. He was then chief executive of Costain from 1997 until 2001 before becoming chief executive of Railtrack and then Network Rail.

