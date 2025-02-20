Armstrong confirmed for Millom leisure centre

CGI of the new Millom leisure centre

Cumberland Council’s executive approved the contract award to Thomas Armstrong on Tuesday 18th February and the council’s planning committee approved the planning application yesterday, Wednesday 19th February.

The £11m project includes a swimming pool, sports hall and fitness studios within the setting of a community and leisure hub.

Thomas Armstrong has been on board the project since May 2024, helping with the planning.

The new activity and leisure facility, also known as Activating Community Health, is one of four projects that make up the Millom Town Deal that secured £20.6m from the government’s Town’s Fund alongside match funding.

The Copeland Community Fund has provided £1m towards the project and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority has provided a £3.1m grant, as part of its investment in supporting Millom. Funding has also been provided by South Copeland GDF Community Partnership, CGP, Millom School and Millom town council.

“We have now secured the approvals so that the construction of the long-awaited leisure complex can begin,” said David Savage, the chair of the Millom Town Deal Board. “This means plans can be turned into reality, and this new facility will complement the work we have already started with the refurbishment of the 3G pitch. This is another significant step forward for the Millom Town Deal projects and means we are starting to observe real progress.”

Cumberland Council leader Cllr Mark Fryer added: “The new centre will include a swimming pool, gym, sports halls, and fitness studios, offering a good mix of physical activities for all ages. It will also provide dedicated space for health services and to support residents access essential wellness support locally, fostering a healthier and more connected community. Designed with accessibility in mind, it will be a truly inclusive space.”

