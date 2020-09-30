  1. Instagram
Wed September 30 2020

Articulating Genie TraX comes to Europe

4 hours The Terex Genie Z-62/40 articulating boom is now available in TraX version, with tracked triangular wheels, throughout Europe.

Terex Genie Z-62/40 TraX boom lift
Terex Genie Z-62/40 TraX boom lift

There are already five Genie telescopic track-mounted models but the Z-62/40 TraX is its first articulating boom lift model.

The Genie Z-62/40 TraX boom lift has the same specification as the standard model – maximum working height of 20.87m with 12.42 m of horizontal outreach – but with better rough terrain capability due to the hybrid rubber tracks for increased flotation and traction.

Unlike traditional steel tracked crawler booms, the Genie Z-62/40 TraX machine can be used in most applications like a wheeled machine allowing operators to get maximum use on site.

