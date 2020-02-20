Arup and Mott in winning team for Melbourne bridge

The project for a new road bridge over the Werribee Line will be delivered by an alliance of McConnell Dowell, Arup, Mott MacDonald and Metro Trains Melbourne, which has already removed three level crossings across Melbourne and is also currently building a new stabling yard at Wyndham Vale.

Construction of the bridge, which is due for completion in 2022, will reduce travel times for drivers and provided better and safer connections for pedestrians and cyclists. The area will also benefit from a new pedestrian underpass, landscaping and a shared-use path on the south side of the rail line.

Werribee is also set to lose two more level crossings, with the Old Geelong Road and Werribee Street crossings to be removed by 2022.

The new bridge over the Werribee Line is part of Victoria’s Big Build, which involves 119 major road and rail projects across the Australian state, with a combined value of AU$70bn.

