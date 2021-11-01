Arup sets out steps for net-zero hotels

The Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel

The team has adopted the methodology outlined in Arup’s co-authored white paper, Transforming existing hotels to net zero carbon, and assessed the impact of introducing a range of measures to two existing IHG hotels.

“Without taking bold steps now, we will not be able to achieve the net zero carbon target set for 2050 and avert climate catastrophe,” said Arup. “With 80% of 2050 building stock already existing today, we must prioritise decarbonising what we already have.”

Two of the hotels that COP delegates will be staying at, the Kimpton Blythswood Square and Kimpton Charlotte Square, have already taken strides towards decarbonising, said Arup. “But now they have a roadmap to drive them to net zero.”

“We are proud to be working with IHG and Schneider Electric on this piece to support the continued decarbonisation of IHG hotels and tackle the operational net zero carbon challenge for existing hotels,” said Simon Gill, Arup’s UKMEA hotels and leisure business leader. “Together, we can continue to create buildings of the future and preserve our planet for all generations.”

The work has explored the measures already implemented by IHG as well the impact of potential future measures that would enable IHG to transform these hotels to net zero carbon. Proposed changes include improvements to control and monitoring, passive measures such as improving the thermal performance of the building fabric, measures that improve the efficiency of systems and generating renewable energy on site.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk