Arup team picked for NZ green hydrogen project

Arup's Patrick Gorr

Southern Green Hydrogen is a joint project by Meridian Energy and Contact Energy to evaluate the opportunity for New Zealand to produce ‘green’ hydrogen using renewable energy. Producing green hydrogen at scale in New Zealand is seen as a critical step to reducing the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels and supporting its transition to a low-carbon economy.

Meridian Energy chief executive Neal Barclay said that a project of this scale and significance requires the smartest and most skilled technical partners in the country. “By drawing on the combined experience and knowledge of Arup, Beca and Wood, we can move forward confidently and ensure that Southern Green Hydrogen delivers strong economic and sustainability benefits for New Zealanders,” he said. “This team brings strong local knowledge and valuable global experience from green hydrogen projects overseas. We’re excited about the contribution they’ll make to Southern Green Hydrogen.”

The technical advisors be supporting Meridian and Contact in identifying opportunities and risks associated with the project and providing technical solutions that meet the project objectives.

“Southern Green Hydrogen has the potential to underpin a valuable export industry for New Zealand, while helping to decarbonise its local energy future,” said Arup global hydrogen leader Patrick Gorr. “At Arup, we are focused on creating a more sustainable future and this partnership enables us to deliver on that commitment.”

Arup is already involved in green hydrogen projects in Australia, New Zealand and globally. “Our teams bring global experience and local insights to this collaboration: we are committed to sustainable development and this project, which is both ambitious and exciting, represents a step-change in leading future decarbonised fuels in the region,” said Gorr.

Greg Lowe, Beca’s CEO, said: “Beca is already supporting several private and public sector initiatives and working with local authorities that are piloting the use of integrated green hydrogen solutions. We see Southern Green Hydrogen as a great opportunity to be involved in a long-term New Zealand based significant project and it aligns strongly with our commitment to sustainability goals.

Wood brings experience in heavy industrial engineering, operational, project delivery and maintenance to the team, including hydrogen - grey, blue, green and bio - and ammonia production lifecycle management. Josh Carmichael, Wood Global VP hydrogen said: “Technical advisory support from Wood supports the solid technical and commercial baseline work by Meridian and Contact Energy for Southern Green Hydrogen that provides the foundation and framework to accelerate the New Zealand market transition to hydrogen and low-emission energy products.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk