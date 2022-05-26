Arup team to design mega suspension bridge

They have been appointed by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) to carry out the detailed of the Julsundet crossing.

The 2,010m-long suspension bridge will have a main span of 1,625m – one metre longer than Scandinavia's current record-holder, the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark.

The project forms part of the E39 Ålesund to Molde upgrade programme, which will contribute to NPRA’s ambition to create a ferry-free coastal highway.

The bridge will incorporate a separate lane for pedestrians, cyclists and slow moving vehicles such as mopeds.

Arup will provide engineering consultancy services, with its engineers leading on the orthotropic steel deck design. They will also carry out fatigue analysis, applying detailed modelling and stress extraction techniques to future-proof the bridge.

“Building on our business relationship with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration and Aas-Jakobsen, this project is a stepping stone towards developing other major infrastructure projects in Scandinavia,” said Arup’s business development manager for Scandinavia, Jesper Jensen. “We are engaging our global experts to support the successful delivery of this technically challenging and ambitious design, one of the world's longest suspension bridges.”

