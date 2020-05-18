Arup to help boost Manila's water supply

The existing Wawa Dam over the Marikina River is downstream of the future Upper Wawa dam.

Metro Manila - one of the most densely populated urban areas in the world – is currently fed by the Angat, Ipo and La Mesa Dams. However, drought conditions across the region combined with a growing population have led to difficulties in meeting water needs. As a result, residents have experienced supply issues ranging from low pressure to no water at all.

A new water source, the Upper Wawa Dam, is being developed to help provide a reliable supply for the ever-expanding population,

It is planned that the system will be able to start supplying water to Metro Manila on or before 31st December 2021 with an initial capacity of 80 million litres per day (MLD). On or before 31st December 2025, the dam should be able to provide a reliable water supply of 518 MLD, which is sufficient to cater for around three million people.

Arup, acting as the owner’s engineer to project developer WawaJVCo, will provide technical support during the bidding period and then oversee the implementation of the two main contracts. It will deliver design review services, site supervision and contract management works.

“We look forward to closely working with the team at Arup to deliver this project of critical importance to the East Zone consumers of Metro Manila,” said Guillaume Lucci, president of WawaJVCo’s parent company Prime Infra. “The Upper Wawa Dam will be the largest privately-owned bulk water supply infrastructure in the country.”

Arup associate director Adrian Marsden added: “We have been involved in a number of major water projects in the Philippines, from fresh water supply to wastewater treatment and sewerage. With this landmark development, we are delighted to be able to work with WawaJVCo to support the delivery of a new water source, a fundamental part enhancing the water resilience of Metro Manila.”

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk