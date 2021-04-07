Arup wins Dublin rail contract

It has been appointed by Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) to work on the upgrade of the Dublin Area Rapid Transit (Dart) Coastal lines, as part of the Dart+ Programme.

The Dart+ Programme involves a series of major infrastructure expansion projects, tripling Dublin’s city and commuter lines to create a 150km rail network.

The existing Dart system connects the city centre and surrounding coastal areas, spanning 50km from Malahide/Howth in north County Dublin southwards as far as Greystones in County Wicklow.

By joining up the existing lines and expanding the geographical coverage, the Dart Coastal line expansion aims to reduce reliance on private car use, supporting the country’s sustainability ambitions by providing the backbone of an efficient public transport network.

“This is rail’s time: as a user-friendly and sustainable travel mode, Dart+ unlocks the potential for rail to become the key to Ireland’s sustainable mobility,” said Arup director Peter Adams. “Our multidisciplinary team is passionate about creating an efficient and seamless passenger experience.”

A multidisciplinary team of rail, civil, structural, bridge, traffic and transport engineers, environmental consultants and digital advisors will work to design and upgrade 80km of new rail connections. The design and planning phase will extend for three years to 2024, with the tendering and construction scheduled to last until 2027. The Dart+ Programme is being designed to integrate with all future developments in public transport.

Upgrading Dart+ Coastal is designed to increase the resilience of the transport network, contributing to Ireland’s commitment to become climate-neutral by 2050 under the European Green Deal. The extensive upgrade involves extending electrified services from Dublin city centre as far north as Drogheda in County Louth, as well as improving services along the entire length of the south-eastern line to Greystones in County Wicklow.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk