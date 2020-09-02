Asbestos contractors develop app for rating operatives

Marks out of 10 for this one?

The Asbestos Removal Contractors Association (ARCA) has made available a performance rating app for asbestos removal operatives.

The Asbestos Labour Feedback App, or ALFA, enables ARCA members to rate the performance and behaviour of short-term operatives supplied by ARCA labour supply members.

ARCA said that having a performance rating available, as well as certificate information, would provide contractors with a better understanding of the competency of agency operatives before they arrive on site.

With ALFA, a web-based application, ARCA contractors can rate operatives’ performance across nine categories, with ratings used to calculate an overall performance rating.

“The association has a membership of virtually half of all licensed asbestos removal contractors in the UK, and many have told us that their biggest issue is the quality of labour. That is the competence, knowledge, skills and behaviour,” said ARCA chairman Jason Davy.

“Therefore, supporting better performing labour became a key goal for us [ARCA]. The question was how? ARCA already delivers asbestos training, and has developed and provides qualifications, needed by the industry. So, we held discussions with some member contractors and labour supply members, which resulted in ARCA taking the initiative to resource the development of a performance feedback app.”

The app has been developed in phases with feedback along the way from ARCA’s labour supply members.

