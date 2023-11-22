Ashberry plans 400 homes in Deeside

CGI of an Ashberry Homes development

Ashberry Homes’ new site, which was formerly owned by Corus Steelworks and more recently used for agricultural purposes, is off Welsh Road in Deeside.

Planning consent has been granted for 400 new build homes, incorporating a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom properties, with work scheduled to start on site early 2024.

The new development, to be known as Jubilee Place, is part of the Northern Gateway, an aspiration of Flintshire County Council and the Welsh government to bring forward a mixed-use redevelopment project in the area.

Ashberry Homes sales director Jenny Bell said: “We are delighted to be part of the Northern Gateway, bringing 400 high quality new build homes to Deeside. We wanted to retain some local heritage and chose to call the new development Jubilee Place, after the nearby Jubilee Bridge.

“With it being Ashberry Homes’ first development in Deeside, we are very much looking forward to getting started next year, introducing our beautifully designed homes to local buyers and welcoming our first residents.”

