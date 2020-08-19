Ashbrook gets another long reach Cat

Cat 320 SLR

Although the SLR super long reach version of the Cat 320 does not reach as far as the standard LR long reach version, which Ashbrook already owns, it comes with more tech to make it more efficient.

“This Next Gen machine builds on the successes of a mainstay of the Ashbrook fleet, the CAT 320 Long Reach,” said Ashbrook commercial director Mike Ashbrook.

“The CAT 320 SLR Next Gen really does move the standard of the CAT320 range above the previous models and the competition, by raising the bar in terms of efficiency and fuel economy for machines in this size class.”

The old Long Reach has a maximum reach of 18 metres; the new Super Long Reach has a maximum reach of 15.57 metres.

It is therefore not the reach that makes the new machine super.

On board technology includes grading assist, swing assist, boom assist, bucket assist and a payload weighing system.

Neil Baxter, sales representative of Caterpillar distributor Finning UK, said: “The Cat 320 SLR Next Generation offers an increase in fuel efficiency of up to 25% versus the 320F excavator. Through the use of Smart mode, the machine automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to the digging conditions, ensuring optimum efficiency with every bucket movement.

“Emissions are controlled through the use of a transparent after treatment system, but don’t worry it doesn’t require any operator input or downtime to maintain. This means that the electronically controlled, twin turbocharged engine meets EU Stage IV emission standards, thus helping to support your environmental targets on site.”

