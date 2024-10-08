Ashbrook tools up with Genie lifts

Ashbrook has taken delivery from Genie of a mix of GS E-Drive scissor lifts, electric rough-terrain scissor lifts, and Z and S series boom lifts.

Deliveries began in March this year and have now completed.

Ashbrook commercial director Mike Ashbrook said: “The GS series supports our wide range of clients and covers all applications from pharmaceutical to retail to music festivals, safari parks, and many more. It’s a great product supported by a great team of engineers from Genie who have integrated well with our team and work alongside our own workshop and field service engineers to maximise uptime and reliability for our customers.”

In addition to the electric GS E-drive machines, Ashbrook now has several rough terrain scissors, including the GS-4069 RT, the GS-4390 RT and GS-5390 RT scissor lifts with Superdeck. The Superdecks offer users additional space on the platform and extra load capacity.

Ashbrook’s new hybrid FE and high-capacity Xtra Capacity (XC) boom lifts can deliver a full work week on a single tank of fuel, said Ashbrook managing director James Ashbrook, which “provides wonderful efficiency and sustainability for our clients”.

The Z-45 FE booms included in Ashbrook’s order provide up to 15.92-metre (51 ft 8 in) of working height and a platform capacity of 300 kg. The machine also has a 1.52-metre (5 ft) articulating jib with a 135-degree vertical rotation. The Z-45 XC articulating booms and the S-65 XC and the S-85 XC telescopic booms can deliver an unrestricted platform capacity of 300 kg, or 454 kg restricted capacity. The S-65 XC has a maximum working height of 21.81 metres (71 ft) and the S-85 XC booms can deliver working heights up to 27.91 m / 91 ft.

(The number in the model name in each case refers to the maximum height of the platform deck in feet.)

