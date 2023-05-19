Ashcourt rolls out electric skip loaders

One of Ashcourt's new electric E-Tech D Wide skip loaders

The two new E-tech D Wides, with Harsh HS14T 4x2 skip loader equipment, will be working in Ashcourt Group’s waste management operations in Hull, delivering and collecting skips from trade and domestic customers throughout the area.

Ashcourt has been assured that they have the capacity to complete a full day’s work on a single charge.

Ultra-quiet and 100% electric, the E-Tech D Wides are powered by 265 kWh E-Tech traction batteries with four battery packs of 66kW each located in the wheelbase, providing a maximum torque of 286Nm continuous and 530Nm peak.

Both new electric vehicles will be charged at Ashcourt Group’s Waste Recycling Facility in Hull, which has been fitted with dedicated DC and AC charging points to service the company’s fleet of electric vehicles.

The Ashcourt Group recently made the switch to Renault Trucks across most of its divisions.

Marketing manager Luke Stocks said: “The Ashcourt Group has committed to reducing its environmental impact and sees the deployment of the new electric refuse trucks as a significant step towards achieving its goals. We chose electric trucks after successfully introducing electric vans and cars into our fleet last year, as well as trialling some electric plant equipment in our operations too. Seeing their performance and carbon footprint reductions first hand gave us the momentum to introduce our first two electric trucks into the Group. From our experiences to date, electric vehicles are something we will continue explore and we will monitor the performance of these new trucks very carefully.”

He added: “The electric vehicles suit this type of work as they’re making regular, smaller journeys to and from our waste recycling centre, and the truck’s manoeuvrability will help our drivers to navigate smaller streets and tighter access areas.”

