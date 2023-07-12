Ashe lands £24m Milton Keynes East projects

CGI of the new school

The scheme, by junction 14 of the M1, is part of the council’s MK East development where 5,000 new homes are planned.

The MK East school project is valued at £14.5m, and will provide 39 nursery places and 630 primary places. The 3,400 sqm school will have 21 classrooms and two halls and will be of steel frame construction with brickwork and cladding.

It will form the first part of an all-through school, with plans for a future secondary school 250 metres away across the road. Sports provision, which will be open for community use, will include two grass football pitches and a tarmac multi use games area.

The community health hub is valued at around £9.5m and will offer primary care, community health and other community-based services. The 1,900 sqm building will have a community hall, offices, meeting rooms and a children’s centre.

Hitchin-based Ashe Construction has been engaged to manage the complete design and build contract and has developed the scheme from feasibility over a 15-month period.

The project has been procured under the Pagabo major works framework and is being funded by the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, which is also providing funding for the construction of a new 32-metre bridge over the M1 and associated highways infrastructure to serve the development.

The community health centre

The development forms Milton Keynes’ largest new housing and employment area since 2007 and this latest contract is part of the council’s plan to have infrastructure in place before residents move in. It is expected that the school will remain unoccupied for around 18 months prior to use. Along with the school and health hub, shops and play areas will also be provided in the masterplan.

Ashe Construction managing director Ian Robbins said: “We are very experienced in creating modern education and health facilities and this prestigious project will provide the focal point of a brand-new community. We are excited to be playing our part in delivering high quality facilities that will stand the test of time, for the families who will make the area their home for many years to come.”

