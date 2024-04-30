Ashe to improve Bedford Hospital

Gilbert Hitchcock House, on Bedford Hospital's North Wing

Ashe Construction has been handed two separate projects at Bedford Hospital's North Wing to improve access to healthcare and diagnostics, without the need for patients to attend the acute hospital site.

The first project for Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is valued at £11.8m and has been procured through the Pagabo Major Works framework. It will transform the existing Gilbert Hitchcock House (GHH) in Kimbolton Road to provide diagnostic services such as MRI and CT scanning, ultrasound, x-ray and cardiology services.

The existing gym at GHH will be converted into consulting rooms, MRI and CT scanners. Phlebotomy, retinal screening and therapy services will also be accommodated there.

Around 400-600 appointments currently take place in the building each day so the project will be delivered in two phases to ensure existing services can be maintained throughout the works.

Ashe will have a team of between 45 and 50 working on the site for the year-long project, with vehicle movements carefully planned and co-ordinated to maintain safety at all times.

A new substation and backup generator will provide failsafe power and GHH will benefit from improved energy efficiency with ground and air source heat pumps installed.

Alongside this work, Ashe will also undertake a £3m refurbishment project at Bedford Health Village for Assemble Fund Co. Ltd to develop an enhanced service centre (ESC), bringing together several GP practices and community services.

This project consists of full refurbishment works over three floors of the building, with phase one due for completion in July and phase two due to complete in October.

Ashe managing director Ian Robbins said: “We are very experienced at working in live healthcare settings so understand the needs of service users, and healthcare providers, and how to minimise the impact of our works during projects like these. We are really looking forward to delivering these improved services, taking the pressure off the main South Wing Hospital, and increasing much-needed primary and secondary healthcare capacity for patients in North Bedfordshire.”

