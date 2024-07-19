Ashe wins £12m school extension in Bedford

Computer generated image of Bedford Academy's new facilities.jpg

The 60-week project for Bedford Borough Council will see Ashe Construction put up a new block that will house 16 classrooms, along with changing rooms, a dining area and a community café.

The two-storey building has been designed by GSS Architecture to be net zero carbon in operation. Photovoltaic panels installed on the roof and air source heat pumps will generate the energy for heating.

To create a comfortable environment in classrooms, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery units will be installed in ceiling voids which will be attached to louvres in the façade to enable air to flow in and out. Heat from the air source heat pumps will be recovered and used to warm the returning air in the colder months. In the summer there will be a night purge of hot air through windows to allow excess heat created during the day to be released, all to make the ideal environment for learning.

There are currently 1350 pupils on the role at Bedford Academy. The new facilities will accommodate 300 additional pupils as part of phased growth to 1800 pupils by 2029, making it one of the largest secondary schools in the town.

Pick Everard is project managing the scheme, which is expected to be completed in August 2025 in time for the new school year.

The project has been procured through a Scape framework.

