Ashtead drops A-Plant name

A-Plant boss Andy Wright becomes UK chief executive of Sunbelt Rentals

From 1st May 2020 A-Plant will be rebranded as Sunbelt Rentals, the same name as parent company Ashtead's North American operations.

Re-branding A-Plant brings all the group’s operating businesses under the same brand.

A-Plant chief executive Andy Wright, who from May becomes UK chief executive of Sunbelt Rentals, said: "Our rebranding to Sunbelt Rentals is the culmination of work to unify our UK brands under one powerful banner.”

The original Sunbelt Rentals, acquired by Ashtead in 1990, has its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The British Sunbelt is in Warrington.

In the year to 31st January 2020, Sunbelt US generated annual revenues of £4.3bn from 835 locations, Sunbelt Canada £241m from 77 locations and Sunbelt UK £480m from 191 locations.

