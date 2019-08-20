Aspin assets go to auction

A substantial fleet of rail plant is now up for sale

Aspin went into administration last month and its assets are being auctioned by Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH).

The auction includes a range of high quality modern plant comprising Colmar and Liebherr road/rail vehicles, excavators, drilling rigs, piling attachments and rail trailers. The auction is now live and will close on 12th September 2019 at 3pm.

Aspin Foundations was founded in 2000, growing into a national business via organic growth and the acquisitions of McGratten Piling and RSI Limited. These businesses were subsequently consolidated into one company, Aspin Group, providing specialist construction services to the rail, highways and infrastructure sectors.

Sean Bucknall, Brian Burke and Andrew Hosking from business advisory firm Quantuma LLP were appointed Aspin’s administrators on 11th July. [See our previous report here.]

Roland Cramp, LSH director of machinery & business assets, said: “Aspin operated an excellent range of modern, well-maintained plant and we have already received a large number of enquiries from across the construction industry.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk