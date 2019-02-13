Association formed to promote sustainable drainage

An example of a sustainable drainage syste,

The Association of SuDS Authorities (ASA) intends to promote the use of sustainable drainage in property developments.

It has been created following discussion with lead local flood authorities (LLFAs) across the country, and will be the member organisation for professionals working with local authorities in the delivery of sustainable drainage.

It will work alongside the Association of Drainage Authorities (ADA) and the Construction Industry Research & Information Association (CIRIA) to provide a single voice in the delivery of sustainable drainage.

The ASA has grown out of an LLFA working group, known as Local Authority SuDS Officer Organisation (LASOO).

Bronwyn Buntine, sustainable drainage team leader at Kent County Council, said: “From the inaugural LASOO conference back in June 2017, it soon became apparent there was an appetite for the establishment of a formal association, supporting the delivery of sustainable drainage.”

She said that the association would act as a support mechanism for those involved in the delivery of sustainable drainage. “It will be providing support via a series of services, including a closed group web portal to facilitate discussion between association members, as well as hosting a group of technical experts to support members on common issues,” she added.

“Regional hubs for members will be established, quarterly newsletters and updates will be made available alongside an annual workshop with training courses and webinars. Membership is open to LLFAs and local authorities, as well as commercial organisations as affiliate members.”