Assystem reveals growth plans

Little more than two years ago, Assystem had just 250 staff in the UK; now it has more than 900. And in 2023 it is looking to recruit another 560 – at least – the firm says.

Despite its low profile, Assystem is working in the background on a lot of high profit projects, including Hinkley Point C, Sizewell C, and Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor programme in the energy sector and the HS2, East-West Rail and Great North Rail transport projects.

It also has staff vacancies relating to the development of STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production), a fusion power facility planned for West Burton power station in Nottinghamshire that is expected to demonstrate the ability to generate electricity from fusion energy.

Assystem is seeking candidates for 360+ engineering roles and 80+ digital and project management office positions, as well as 40+ infrastructure services specialists and 60+ business functions professionals across its eight UK offices. It is also seeking graduates for its 2023 intake.

