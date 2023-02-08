  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed February 22 2023

Assystem reveals growth plans

8 Feb French consulting engineer Assystem is planning to step up its UK market presence again this year.

Little more than two years ago, Assystem had just 250 staff in the UK; now it has more than 900. And in 2023 it is looking to recruit another 560 – at least – the firm says.

Despite its low profile, Assystem is working in the background on a lot of high profit projects, including Hinkley Point C, Sizewell C, and Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor programme in the energy sector and the HS2, East-West Rail and Great North Rail transport projects.

It also has staff vacancies relating to the development of STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production), a fusion power facility planned for West Burton power station in Nottinghamshire that is expected to demonstrate the ability to generate electricity from fusion energy.

Assystem is seeking candidates for 360+ engineering roles and 80+ digital and project management office positions, as well as 40+ infrastructure services specialists and 60+ business functions professionals across its eight UK offices. It is also seeking graduates for its 2023 intake. 

