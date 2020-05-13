Astaldi picked for 30km Romania motorway

Astaldi's current work for the same client includes the Braila Bridge

The contract, which was signed in the presence of the country’s prime minister and the minister of transport, has a planned duration of 60 months, with 12 months allocated for design and 48 for construction.

The client is CNAIR, a state-owned company under the responsibility of the Romania’s Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure. Astaldi is already engaged in other projects for the same client, including the Braila Bridge, a 2km suspension crossing of the Danube.

The latest contract award brings the value of Astaldi’s order backlog in Romania to more than €1bn.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk