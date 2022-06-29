Aston Villa consults on stadium expansion plans

The £100m first phase includes a new North Stand connecting into Trinity Stand

Aston Villa FC has launched a pre-application planning consultation on the first phase of its long-term vision for Villa Park and the surrounding area.

The £100m first phase includes a new North Stand connecting into Trinity Stand, and enhancements to the existing Trinity Stand. This will see capacity for the stadium increase from its current 42,785 to more than 50,000. The development will also see improvements to hospitality with the creation of Villa Live, a commercial venue and community space, including the club shop, food and drink outlets and a club museum.

The space around the new North Stand and along Witton Lane will also be transformed to create better connections and wayfinding. The hope is to build the first phase of improvements between 2023 and 2025.

The redevelopment of Villa Park forms part of a wider vision to transform the local area.

Club chief executive Christian Purslow said: “We are excited to share our vision for Villa Park to become a world-class sporting venue and thriving community destination. It is important that we gain the feedback of our local community, fans, and organisations, as we want them to play a key role in shaping the next chapter in Villa Park’s illustrious history.

“The redevelopment of the stadium is vital to the club to satisfy growing demand. By elevating the hospitality offering at Villa Park, we want to enhance the matchday experience and create a year-round entertainment venue to benefit both the community and our fans.

“The plans reveal our phased approach to redevelopment, considering each stand individually and identifying the necessary upgrades to minimise disruption to the community.”

