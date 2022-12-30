Aston Villa stadium redevelopment approved

The £100m first phase includes a new North Stand connecting into Trinity Stand, and enhancements to the existing Trinity Stand, increasing the Birmingham stadium’s capacity from its current 42,785 to more than 50,000.

The project also includes the creation of Villa Live, a 6,500 sqm commercial development to replace the existing shop, academy building and security lodge.

More than 7,000 sqm of new public realm surrounding the stadium’s Witton Lane entrance will also be created, improving accessibility and safety for match-goers.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: “This is great news firstly for our fans – many of whom are on a waiting list for season tickets; secondly for the club itself – as our long-term competitive strategy depends on continued growth; and finally for our city and region – with the prospect of a redeveloped Villa Park driving economic regeneration in our local community and bringing back international football to Birmingham.”

