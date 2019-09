ASV VT-70 loader

The deal, first announced on 27th June 2019, is now expected to close on 11th September.

Of those who voted, 99.9% backed the takeover by the Japanese manufacturer. Supporters represent nearly 81% of the outstanding shares of ASV’s common stock entitled to vote.

ASV owns and operates a 238,000 square-foot production facility in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk