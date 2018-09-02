Atkins aims for US aviation growth with new appointment

In his new role, Iraj Ghaemi will lead efforts to expand Atkins’ aviation footprint in key markets across the United States. SNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins plc on July 3, 2017. He has more than 34 years of experience in the aviation industry; his background includes facility development and planning, engineering management, operations, capital improvements and program and construction management. His current roles in the industry include serving as executive director of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA).

“Iraj is a recognized leader in the aviation industry,” said Justin Jones, Atkins’ intermodal business unit director. “His depth of knowledge and diverse experience, together with his standing as an industry thought leader, will be a great asset to the team as we continue to grow our aviation practice.”