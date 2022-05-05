Atkins and RPS renew Scottish Water contract

Scottish Water’s Ross Priory pumping station

The appointment extends the current relationship with ARC as it continues to support the development and delivery of Scottish Water’s investment programmes and works for the next three years, with the option to extend for a further three years.

ARC will provide a range of consultancy services to Scottish Water including asset performance management, integrated catchment management and network modelling.

In addition, ARC will be providing technical support for carbon reduction measures, Scottish Water’s strategic commitment towards achieving net zero.

Paul Aitken, CEO for UK and Netherlands at RPS, said: “We’re delighted to be extending this agreement with Scottish Water. As the impacts of climate change increase the challenge in clean and wastewater delivery so the sector needs to be adapting, with pace, to new agile data-driven solutions.

“Alongside this the long-term maintenance of assets to support delivery will become of greater importance to ensure value for customers. ARC JV is committed to bringing its leading minds to support Scottish Water improve the communities and environment of Scotland.”

Richard Whale, global water market director for Atkins, added: “This a very welcome opportunity to continue our joint venture with RPS, and provide strategic consultancy and technical expertise to Scottish Water.

“Together we will support Scottish Water and their supply chain maintain essential customer services and make the important transition to deliver on our shared carbon net zero commitments.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk