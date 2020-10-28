Atkins chosen for Saudi theme park

Atkins’ scope of work for client Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) includes public realm and necessary infrastructure within the plot area along with validation of the pre-concept design. The firm will also develop sustainability and environmental assessment methods, design criteria and standards of the project.

Six Flags Qiddiya is scheduled for opening during the first phase of the Qiddiya development, which is billed as ‘the Kingdom’s Capital of Entertainment, Sports and the Arts’.

The park will stretch across 32 hectares and feature 28 rides and attractions across six lands: The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune and Grand Exposition. It will include number of record-breaking attractions including The Falcon’s Flight, designed to the longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world.

