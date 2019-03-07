Atkins expands in Saudi Arabia

The office is intended to provide increased resources for existing clients and develop new opportunities.

Attendees at the inauguration included Steve Graham, head of the department of international trade at the British Embassy in Saudi Arabia; Hashim Alawadi, deputy co-chair of the Saudi British Joint Business Council and CEO of Tech Invest Com. Also there were key clients and members of Atkins’ regional leadership including Grant Porter, who is CEO of Atkins in the Middle East and Africa; and Atkins managing director of Design & Engineering Adrian Lindon.

“For half a century, we have helped our clients in Saudi Arabia deliver a multitude of iconic projects and are proud to have been part of the Kingdom’s transformation,” said Porter, CEO of Atkins in the Middle East and Africa. “The opening of our new office in Riyadh is a testament to our steadfast commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by providing our world-class expertise and local knowledge and investing in Saudi talent to lead the future.”

Atkins’ new office in Riyadh will provide clients with design, engineering and projects management services for projects across the property, infrastructure, transportation, water and defence markets. The Atkins business also includes Faithful & Gould and Atkins Acuity.