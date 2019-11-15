Atkins JV renews US disaster inspection contract

photo by Dominick Biocchi/FEMA

The work by the joint venture, Vanguard Inspection Services, is in support of FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) programme. FEMA will use data collected from Vanguard’s housing inspections to verify damage to residential housing affected by a disaster. The information collected from the housing inspections will help the federal government determine the amount of federal aid to be granted to citizens impacted by a declared disaster.

The multi-million-dollar contract covers a one-year period and may be extended by up to four additional year-long periods. FEMA will issue individual task orders for housing inspection services as needed during the contract term.

The team had already been carrying out inspection work under a previous contract.

“We look forward to this great opportunity to continue working with communities to help them recover and rebuild after disaster strikes,” said Cathy Clinch, civilian sector manager, Atkins. “The housing inspection process is a critical first step for homeowners seeking federal assistance to rebuild their damaged properties.”

