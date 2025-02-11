Atkins lands new TRU design role

The Transpennine Route Upgrade involves strengthening up to 40 bridges

Network Rail has appointed AtkinsRéalis to lead design integration for a central section of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), the 18-mile leg from Stalybridge to Huddersfield.

Under an eight-year lead design organisation (LDO) framework, AtkinsRéalis will provide integration and design services to Network Rail including engineering management, design integration, schedule integration, building information modelling (BIM) and survey management – spanning from design through to construction. This will involve strengthening up to 40 bridges, 62km of track renewals, and remodelling four stations, among other work.

The TRU programme is an £11bn railway project designed to improve passenger connections between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Alejandro Moreno Moya, AtkinsRéalis director for rail & transit, said: “The Transpennine Route Upgrade is an ambitious project which is making strong progress and transforming rail connections across the North. Stalybridge to Huddersfield is a backbone section of the TRU and, as with the wider programme, will require close collaboration among numerous suppliers. This appointment is a strong recognition of our ability to integrate the supply chain in complex rail projects and builds on our ongoing involvement in the wider TRU. The TRU will unlock a range of growth opportunities for people in the North and we look forward to working with Network Rail to deliver a lasting legacy with more reliable, sustainable and efficient rail.”

AtkinsRéalis is currently supporting multiple TRU areas including rail systems design through the Central Rail Systems Alliance, environmental and consents work, and digital integration and business transformation. This includes ongoing delivery of the Transport and Works Act (TWAO) for the Huddersfield to Westtown (Dewsbury) section, after previously supporting Network Rail with its submission of the TWAO in 2021. AtkinsRéalis has also previously supported Network Rail with the Leeds station capacity improvements and York Area Capacity Project.

