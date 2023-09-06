Atkins promotes Carroll to lead transportation division

Colette Carroll

Colette Carroll joined Atkins in September 2022 as strategic rail market director. As managing director of transportation, she will oversee Atkins’ work in railways, highways, and local transport markets.

Before joining Atkins, she held senior positions at HS2, including the role of land & property director, and also in government, where she led a £7bn+ rail franchise portfolio. She also worked on operational planning and infrastructure development for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Atkins UK and Europe chief executive Richard Robinson said: “Colette’s extensive experience delivering major projects and her knowledge of the transportation sector will be invaluable as we continue to help clients navigate the complexities of decarbonisation while improving project performance through greater use of data and technology.”

