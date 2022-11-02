Atkins renews North Carolina flood-mapping contract

Hurricane Matthew caused widespread flooding throughout North Carolina in 2016

The company has been reselected to continue its work for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management. Atkins will support the state’s floodplain mapping programme to enhanve preparedness and resilience relating to water and non-water hazards.

Under the new contract, Atkins will provide resilient redevelopment plans for nine counties which were drawn up after 2016’s devastating Hurricane Matthew.

The company will also carry out run-off modelling and dam inundation analysis for more than 500 dams as well as floodplain modelling and mapping for six counties.

“Our work on this project began more than six years ago, starting with programme management support and continuing with our floodplain mapping services,” said George Nash, CEO of Atkins North America.

“Bringing cost-effective solutions and customised, automated tools like City Simulator and Rapid Floodplain Delineator, we will continue to help North Carolina become more prepared and resilient to natural disasters.”

In addition to the floodplain mapping services, Atkins could be required to lend support to emergency preparedness and response measures. As a production and technical services contractor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency the company has completed similar services to 47 other US states as well as Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and 11 other technical partners.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk