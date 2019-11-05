Atkins renews US highway deal

It is the company’s fourth consecutive indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide architectural and engineering (A-E) services to the FHWA’s Central Federal Lands Highway Division (CFLHD).

“It is truly an outstanding accomplishment to be reselected for the fourth time,” said Atkins North America chief executive officer George Nash.

Atkins will provide transportation engineering services for federal lands related to environmental compliance, planning and design of roads, bridges and trails and land access. Design work will range from pavement preservation and ‘3R’ (resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation) to full reconstruction of roads. Transportation-related engineering and surveying services will include planning, scoping, environmental compliance, plan specification and estimating as well as preparing construction documents.

Over the past 17 years, Atkins has provided A-E services, delivering 175 task orders representing US$30m in fees for roads, bridges and trails across CFLHD’s 14-state region, which encompasses most of the central and western United States. A significant programme is the Beartooth Highway corridor in Wyoming, for which Atkins has been providing A-E services continuously since 2002. Atkins’ services have included delivery of environmental documentation, road, drainage and structural engineering services, wetland mitigation and monitoring efforts and post-design support during construction for the 20km, US$56m project. The final segment of the Beartooth Highway includes a ravine bridge that will serve as a gateway.

