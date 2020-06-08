Atkins sets up new structure for Middle East business

New Saudi MD Ian Redmayne has led projects includng King Abdulaziz International Airport

The new business structure, which will take effect from 1st July 2020, will be based around two core markets of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with services aligned to country priorities and client projects.

The company said that providing a simpler and focused structure will ensure it is responsive to customers’ needs.

The new structure will apply to the Atkins, Faithful+Gould and Atkins Acuity brands in the Middle East & Africa.

Cris Dedigama, CEO of Atkins, Middle East & Africa, said: “The Middle East and Africa region continues to offer great opportunities for our business and this new structure will enable us to be laser-focused in our services and delivery to very localised and dynamic market and client needs. Our new business structure will help us achieve focused future growth, through a robust local presence in key markets. This market-facing structure is underpinned by over 50 years’ regional track record, strong client relationships, a powerful global network and innovative, technology-enabled delivery capabilities.”

Johan Hesselsøe and Ian Redmayne will lead the markets as managing director, UAE and managing director, KSA respectively.

Hesselsøe has over 13 years’ experience in the region, most recently as managing director, Middle East and Africa for Faithful+Gould. Previously, he held the role of managing director, Atkins Acuity, for over three years where grew the business while working collaboratively with other Atkins business lines. He holds an MSc from London School of Economics.

Redmayne has been with Atkins for over 30 years, leading projects in infrastructure, transport, aviation and mixed-use developments in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Over the past nine years, he has led key projects in Saudi Arabia such as the King Abdulaziz International Airport and Riyadh Metro. He holds an MBA from Imperial College Business School and is a chartered civil engineer.

